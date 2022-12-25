Four Illinois residents win in Lotto, Lucky Day Lotto drawings totaling $2 million

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people in Illinois have more to celebrate this Christmas. Each of them is holding a winning ticket from Thursday's Lotto and Lucky Day Lotto drawings worth between $50,000 and $1 million.

The winner of the $1 million Lotto ticket purchased it at a Phillips 66 gas station, located at 1660 E. Broadway in Alton. They matched all six Lotto numbers to win the grand prize.

The winning numbers were: 2-3-13-21-28-43.

That winner is now the 13th Illinois Lottery player to have won a prize of a million dollars or more with Lotto so far this year.

The holiday winnings didn't stop there. Three other players also won big with the Lucky Day Lotto drawings.

One of the tickets worth $900,000 was bought at PK Pantry, located at 19771 S. Torrence Ave. in Lynwood. That ticket matched all five numbers: 3-5-6-15-29.

Two more lucky players won $50,000 each after purchasing their winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets on the Illinois Lottery's website. Those winning numbers were 3-6-22-26-30.

More than 43,000 winning tickets were sold, and over $1.1 million in prizes were won in Thursday's midday and evening Lucky Day Lotto drawings, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.

The next drawing happens on Monday, Dec. 26 with a jackpot of $6.5 million.