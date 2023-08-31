Lotto jackpot worth $22.4M for Thursday's drawing - second largest prize so far
CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois Lottery players now have another shot at becoming a millionaire.
Thursday night's drawing is now worth $22.4 million. If won, it will be the largest Lotto jackpot win of the year. For now, it's the second-largest prize in nearly five years, according to lottery officials.
A Lotto jackpot worth $22.5 million was won in December 2018 at a Shell gas station in Prospect Heights.
Players will also have an additional chance to win a smaller prize of $1 million in every Lotto drawing. There have been three winners so far this year.
Lotto is an Illinois-only game played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.
