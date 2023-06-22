Watch CBS News
Lotto jackpot rolls over to $17.9M for Thursday's drawing

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The jackpot has rolled over once again.

The prize for Thursday night's Lotto drawing has grown yet again - this time to $17.9 million.

It's the largest jackpot since December 2018 when a player from Prospect Heights won $22.5 million. 

There were a couple of $1 million prizes won since then, but the big prize continues to grow with each passing drawing.

The game is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.

June 22, 2023

