Lotto jackpot rolls over to $17.9M for Thursday's drawing
CHICAGO (CBS) – The jackpot has rolled over once again.
The prize for Thursday night's Lotto drawing has grown yet again - this time to $17.9 million.
It's the largest jackpot since December 2018 when a player from Prospect Heights won $22.5 million.
There were a couple of $1 million prizes won since then, but the big prize continues to grow with each passing drawing.
The game is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.