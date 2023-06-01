Lotto jackpot grows to $16.55M – surpassing previous record
CHICAGO (CBS) – It's a new month, and for one lucky player, it could mean a new millionaire.
Tonight's Lotto jackpot is now up to $16.55 million.
If someone happens to win that prize, they will surpass the last record-setting jackpot of $16.5 million.
A couple of players in Romeoville and Oak Forest have since won $1 million in April, but the jackpot continued to increase.
Lotto is played three times a week on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.
