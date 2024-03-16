Lottery player wins $2M in scratch-off game in Chicago suburb
CHICAGO (CBS) – One lottery player in Harwood Heights celebrated St. Patrick's Day weekend by becoming a millionaire.
The player purchased the $20 "Illinois Jackpot" scratch-off ticket at a Shell gas station at 4555 North Nagle Ave after stopping on his way home from work and won the jackpot of $2 million.
The anonymous player called the owner of the gas station his "lucky charm."
It's the second big win for the station.
The same Shell station sold a $600,000 winning scratch-off ticket in November 2022, according to lottery officials.