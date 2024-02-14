Lottery player wins $1M in scratch-off game days after break-up with girlfriend

CHICAGO (CBS) – One Illinois lottery player recovering from heartbreak is now a millionaire.

The player won $1 million after playing the Monopoly 50X scratch-off game. The ticket was purchased at a Walmart store at 137 W. North Ave. in Northlake.

The winner, who wants to remain anonymous, said he kept the win a secret but felt his life change immediately.



"I almost didn't go to work," the player said.

The win came a few days following heartbreaking news.

"I don't have a special someone to share my big news with because my girlfriend and I broke up three days before I bought the winning ticket. You can say I haven't had much luck in the love department but that's alright, because now I really hit the jackpot," he laughed.

According to lottery officials, this year, over 7.8 million winning Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets have been sold, netting players over $190 million in prizes.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it safe until they're ready to claim their prize.