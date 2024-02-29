Watch CBS News
Lottery player celebrates birthday by winning $1M in scratch-off game in Chicago suburb

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) – A woman celebrated her birthday by becoming $1 million richer.

The player bought a $25 "Diamond Crosswaord 10X" scratch-off game while getting gas at the BP station at 12700 South Harlem Avenue.

Illinois Lottery

According to lottery officials, she purchased the ticket because it was purple – her favorite color.  

"When I scratched the ticket in my car, I kept seeing wins that were getting bigger and bigger," she said. "As I got to the end, I realized it was worth $1 million and I couldn't believe it. I went back into the gas station to double-check - and it was real. I instantly started crying and my legs felt like noodles - I didn't think I would be able to drive home!"

The BP store will receive a bonus of $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

So far this year,  more than 10.4 million Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets were sold worth over $253 million in prizes, according to lottery officials. 

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on February 29, 2024 / 8:07 AM CST

