Lori Lightfoot says she tested positive for COVID-19
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
The mayor released a statement on social media in which she said she was not experiencing symptoms, "which I attribute to being vaccinated and fully boosted."
Lightfoot added that she will be working from home while following public health guidelines for isolation.
"This is a reminder to get vaccinated and boosted this holiday season to keep you and your loved ones healthy and safe," she said.
Lightfoot last tested positive for COVID-19 in January.
The city of Chicago has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases recently and is at "medium level" of community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
