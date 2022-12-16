Lori Lightfoot says she tested positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The mayor released a statement on social media in which she said she was not experiencing symptoms, "which I attribute to being vaccinated and fully boosted."

Earlier today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am thankfully not experiencing symptoms which I attribute to being vaccinated and fully boosted. This is a reminder to get vaccinated and boosted this holiday season to keep you and your loved ones safe. pic.twitter.com/92DDWrKy7u — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) December 16, 2022

Lightfoot added that she will be working from home while following public health guidelines for isolation.

"This is a reminder to get vaccinated and boosted this holiday season to keep you and your loved ones healthy and safe," she said.

Lightfoot last tested positive for COVID-19 in January.

The city of Chicago has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases recently and is at "medium level" of community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).