Loretto Hospital workers rally on 10th day of strike

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Striking Loretto Hospital workers were on the picket line for a 10th day in a row on Friday.

Approximately 200 hospital employees have said they're striking for safe staffing and livable pay.

The workers, represented by SEIU Healthcare, held a vigil Friday morning with faith and community leaders. They're calling on the hospital to settle a fair contract.

The union has said the hospital is understaffed and it's affecting the quality of health care.

The hospital has said the union's contract demands ignore economic reality.

