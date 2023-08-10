Loretto Hospital workers rally on 10th day of strike
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Striking Loretto Hospital workers were on the picket line for a 10th day in a row on Friday.
Approximately 200 hospital employees have said they're striking for safe staffing and livable pay.
The workers, represented by SEIU Healthcare, held a vigil Friday morning with faith and community leaders. They're calling on the hospital to settle a fair contract.
The union has said the hospital is understaffed and it's affecting the quality of health care.
The hospital has said the union's contract demands ignore economic reality.
