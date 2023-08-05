Loretto Hospital workers' strike nears 1-week mark
CHICAGO (CBS) – On Saturday, Loretto Hospital workers held a rally as their strike entered a sixth day.
Workers said they are understaffed, which creates unsafe conditions.
Their union, SEIU Healthcare Illinois, is calling for Loretto Hospital to pay a living wage.
The workers have been on strike since Monday. The hospital said the union's demands ignore economic reality and that the hospital has not received any counter-offers to the latest proposal.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.