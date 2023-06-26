Loretto Hospital highlights National HIV Testing Day on Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Tuesday is National HIV Testing Day.
Chicago's Loretto Hospital will offer free HIV tests and STI screenings to uninsured or underinsured people.
There are some stipulations.
You must live in Chicago's Austin neighborhood and surrounding West Side communities through the month of June.
Walk-ins and appointments are available for those who qualify.
