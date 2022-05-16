Loop rally protests murder of Palestinian-American journalist
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Chicago Sunday demosntrators protested the murder of a Palestiniant American journalist.
Marchers blame Israel for the death of Shireen Abu Akleh, a reporter for Al-Jazeera.
She was shot in the head Wednesday in the West Bank.
Witness say she was wearing a vest that clearly identified her as a member of the press.
The Palestinian authority won't let Israel examine the bullet that killed her.
Israel says that's the only way to determine who fired the shot.
