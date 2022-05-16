Watch CBS News
Loop rally protests murder of Palestinian-American journalist

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Chicago Sunday demosntrators protested the murder of a Palestiniant American journalist. 

Marchers blame Israel for the death of Shireen Abu Akleh, a reporter for Al-Jazeera. 

She was shot in the head Wednesday in the West Bank. 

Witness say she was wearing a vest that clearly identified her as a member of the press. 

The Palestinian authority won't let Israel examine the bullet that killed her. 

Israel says that's the only way to determine who fired the shot. 

First published on May 16, 2022 / 12:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

