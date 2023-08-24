Watch CBS News
Millions may have long COVID despite testing negative, research shows

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Millions of people who previously tested negative for COVID-19 may have long COVID, according to a new study out of Northwestern University.

Researchers found nearly 10 million Americans had developed long-term COVID without an official diagnosis.

This was because of limited access to tests or they were testing negative by the time they got their swab.

Common long COVID symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, and brain fog.

