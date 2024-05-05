Lombard Police investigate swatting call at Yorktown Shopping Mall

LOMBARD, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in west suburban Lombard are investigating a possible swatting incident that happened at a shopping mall Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a possible armed person at Yorktown Shopping Mall around 4:10 p.m., village officials said in a Facebook post.

Officers arrived at the mall and determined there was no credible threat to the public.

The incident is under investigation as a swatting call.

No further information was immediately available.