Want to work at Lollapalooza or Sueños? A job fair is set for Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Organizers behind Chicago music festivals like Lollapalooza and Sueños will host a free job fair in Englewood this weekend.

There will be workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities throughout the day.

The job fair will be open to the public and catered toward students age 18 and older who are interested in the festival industry. Organizers said last year, one-third of job fair attendees received a job offer or interview on the spot.

"Lollapalooza has called Chicago home for over 20 years, and Sueños for three. This job fair reinforces our connection and commitment to the City of Chicago and its residents," said Louisa Wyatt, Community Engagement Manager at C3 Presents, in a statement. "We are happy to bridge the gap between young people and our festivals in an accessible, educational and interactive way."

The event starts at noon on Saturday at Kennedy King College's U-Building and will end at 5 p.m. Free parking will be available at the visitors center at 65th Street and Halsted.

The event itself is free, but registration is required.