Lollapalooza 2022: here's what you need to know

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Lollapalooza kicks off Thursday in Grant Park.

Metallica, Dua Lipa, Green Day, Metallica and J-Hope are among the headliners performing during the four-day festival from July 28 to July 31. Check out the full lineup here.

Gates open at 11 a.m.

Your 2022 Lineup is here! 🙌 4-Day Tickets on sale today at 12pm CT. https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU pic.twitter.com/RSBzzOgXHp — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 22, 2022

Festival goers are required to bring clear bags only.

In terms of COVID guidelines, organizers ask that unvaccinated guests were masks, but they are not checking any test results of vaccine cards this year.

The city is reminding residents, businesses and commuters you're going to need to navigate your way around blocked streets and to be patient.

Closures are underway including Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is shut down. And that's only part of it.

Click here for a list of closures throughout the area. You can always take the train or bus, but remember alcohol is not allowed on Metra during Lollapalooza.