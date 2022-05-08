Logan Square Farmers Market Returns Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Logan Square Farmers Market kicks off its new season Sunday.

Dozens of tents were lined up along the street during last year's market.

The market will happen every Sunday until Halloween from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Logan Boulevard & Milwaukee Avenue.

While masking is not required to attend for most of the market, the first hour will be reserved for high-risk visitors. Visitors during that time will have to be masked.