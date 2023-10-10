Carbon monoxide leak in Chicago apartment building sends one to hospital; building evacuated

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An apartment building in Logan Square was evacuated, and one person was taken to the hospital after an apparent carbon monoxide leak Tuesday afternoon.

Chicago Fire Department officials called in a hazardous materials response at a 5-story apartment building at 3125 W. Fullerton Av., due to carbon monoxide levels of more than 500 parts per million. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, any level above 50 parts per million can be dangerous to health.

The building was being evacuated, and Fire Department officials said the source of the leak had been found and work was underway to fix the problem.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital in good condition.