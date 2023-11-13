Watch CBS News
Freshman at suburban Chicago high school set to move into shuttered school after roof collapse

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

LOCKPORT, Ill. (CBS) – Some students are participating in what is to be the last day of e-learning at Lockport High School following a partial ceiling collapse earlier this month.

Images show debris from the roof inside a classroom at the school's Central Campus, located at 1222 S. Jefferson St.

Since then, many of the freshmen have been learning remotely.

Students will have the day off on Tuesday as staff prepares to move into the vacant Lincoln-Way North High School in Frankfort.

Classes will begin there in person on Wednesday.

