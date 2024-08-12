Watch CBS News
Local News

Body found in water near Lockport Dam in Chicago's southwest suburbs

By Alex Ortiz

/ CBS Chicago

Body found in water near Lockport Dam in Chicago's southwest suburbs
Body found in water near Lockport Dam in Chicago's southwest suburbs 00:20

A body was pulled from the water near the Lockport Dam in the southwest suburbs on Monday.

The body was found a little after 1 p.m. The Lockport Fire Department was called to 2502 Channel Road along the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal, which runs right by and connects with the Des Plaines River right by the dam.

Illinois State Police is handling the investigation into the incident.

The site where the body was found is close to the Lockport Powerhouse, which is used to manage the canal and reduce the risk of flooding throughout the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago service area. The powerhouse allows the district to control the levels of the waterways and provide financial benefits from hydroelectric power generation.

Alex Ortiz

Alex Ortiz is a web producer for CBS Chicago and a native of Romeoville in the southwest suburbs.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.