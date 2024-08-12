Body found in water near Lockport Dam in Chicago's southwest suburbs

A body was pulled from the water near the Lockport Dam in the southwest suburbs on Monday.

The body was found a little after 1 p.m. The Lockport Fire Department was called to 2502 Channel Road along the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal, which runs right by and connects with the Des Plaines River right by the dam.

Illinois State Police is handling the investigation into the incident.

The site where the body was found is close to the Lockport Powerhouse, which is used to manage the canal and reduce the risk of flooding throughout the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago service area. The powerhouse allows the district to control the levels of the waterways and provide financial benefits from hydroelectric power generation.