Local teen to be featured in National Down Syndrome Society video campaign in New York

Local teen to be featured in National Down Syndrome Society video campaign in New York

Local teen to be featured in National Down Syndrome Society video campaign in New York

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A local teen is being featured in a powerful video presentation being held by the National Down Syndrome Society in New York City on Saturday.

Jeremiah Adams, a Hinsdale Central High School Graduate from Darien, is one of 500 people appearing in the presentation.

He and his mother submitted a photo of him in Times Square along with a summary to participate in the presentation. Their entry was chosen out of more than 2,400.

The photo will be shown on two Jumbotron screens in the heart of Times Square. It's part of an initiative to promote value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with Down syndrome.

"I really want people to know that Jeremiah and other individuals with Down Syndrome are just like you and I," said Stephanie Adams, Jeremiah's mother, "He's very active, he loves soccer, wrestling, and basketball."

Adams says she was told to terminate her pregnancy with Jeremiah and that's part of the reason why raising awareness and acceptance of people with Down Syndrome is so important to her.

Saturday's one-hour video presentation will include children, teens, and adults with Down Syndrome from all 50 states. It will be live-streamed on the National Down Syndrome Society's Facebook Page.