Watch CBS News
Local News

Local organizations are giving away free turkeys Sunday – Here's where you can find one

/ CBS Chicago

Local organizations hosting turkey giveaway
Local organizations hosting turkey giveaway 00:33

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The cost of a thanksgiving turkey is sky-high right now because of inflation, but you can get a bird, for free Sunday.

Five hundred turkeys will be available in Englewood starting at noon.

The Tree of Life Justice League and Englewood first responders are teaming up with attorney Jon Walner for the giveaway.

You'll be able to pick up a turkey near 66th and Halsted.

The Base Chicago is also giving away turkeys from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Tilton Park.

That's near Maypole and Kenton in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

First published on November 20, 2022 / 8:02 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.