Black McDonald's Operators Association giving away 2,000 turkeys to families, veterans

Local organization giving away 2,000 turkeys through Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're almost two weeks away from Thanksgiving.

One local organization wants to make sure everybody has a turkey on their table.

The Black McDonald's Operators Association is giving away 2,000 turkeys to families and veterans in need starting Wednesday.

Now through Saturday, anyone can visit one of the participating McDonald's locations to grab a turkey and sweet treats from Bimbo's Bakery.

Wednesday's location will be held at 5015 West Madison Street.

Starting at 8 a.m. food will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Veterans will have an exclusive line.

Below is the list of other participating locations:

Thursday - 19767 S. Halsted St.

Friday - 740 East 47th St.

Saturday - 6093 Broadway Ave.