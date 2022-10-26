Local leaders call for memorial funding for victims of former CPD Commander Jon Burge

Local leaders call on city to build memorial for victims of Jon Burge

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Local leaders will call on the city to make good on its promise to fund a memorial to the victims of disgraced Chicago Police Commander Jon Burge.

Burge oversaw the torture and coerced confessions of at least 125 people from the 1970s to the 1990s.

In 2015, the city council passed legislation providing reparations for the victims.

It also called for the creation of a permanent memorial so the public would not forget what they endured.

Several aldermen say it's been seven years and there has been no progress on that memorial.