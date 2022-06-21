Live poultry shows at Illinois State Fair canceled due to bird flu concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- The live poultry shows at the Illinois State Fair will not be held this year due to concerns about highly pathogenic avian influenza.

Both the junior and live open shows have been canceled.

Junior poultry exhibitors will still have the opportunity for recognition and premiums through a virtual poster competition, for which information is available at www.illinoisstatefair.info. Registration for the virtual competition has been extended to July 15.

"The Department works year-round to promote biosecurity for all livestock producers. With the current situation, it remains important for all of us to be responsible and protect against the spread of avian influenza during the Illinois State Fair and county fairs," Dr. Mark Ernst, Illinois Department of Agriculture State Veterinarian, said in a news release.

County Fair 4-H junior poultry shows began the season virtually, and will continue that way throughout the entire season.

An emergency rule is in effect statewide under which poultry and poultry products may not be exhibited at swap meets, exhibitions, flea markets, or auction markets because of bird flu.

A nationwide bird flu outbreak this year has led to the death of more than 40 million chickens and turkeys, and has been blamed in part of spikes in eggs and meat prices. A report last week indicated that the outbreak appears to be waiting, but there could be another surge in the fall.