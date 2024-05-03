Live Nation's $25 concert week ticket sale is next week. Here's a list of Chicago shows.

CHICAGO (CBS) — Live Nation is slashing ticket prices for one week only. In celebration of the 10th annual Concert Week, the company is dropping ticket prices for 5,000 shows around the world to just $25.

The price won't be a flat $25 as taxes and fees will still apply depending on the venue and location of the show, the company said.

In Chicago, shows including Janet Jackson, Alanis Morrisette, Tim McGraw, and "RuPaul's Drag Race" will all have their ticket prices reduced to the promotional rate.

The discounted tickets will hit the market on Wednesday, May 8 for the general public. T-Mobile and Royal Bank of Canada customers and Rakuten members will get access a day early.

Live Nation and its subsidiary Ticketmaster control 70% of the North American live events market, which attracted antitrust scrutiny from Congress.