Community holds vigil, peace march honoring Little Village woman found dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Sunday the Little Village Community came together to remember a 21-year-old woman found dead. 

Rosa Chacon's body was found in a shopping cart near 24th and Western earlier this month. 

She is one of two women recently found dead in Little Village. 

Sunday the Little Village community council hosted a vigil and peace march in her honor. 

They walked from the Little Village arch at 26th and Albany to the location where Chacon's body was found. 

First published on March 26, 2023 / 9:23 PM

