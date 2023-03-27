Community holds vigil, peace march honoring Little Village woman found dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Sunday the Little Village Community came together to remember a 21-year-old woman found dead.

Rosa Chacon's body was found in a shopping cart near 24th and Western earlier this month.

She is one of two women recently found dead in Little Village.

Sunday the Little Village community council hosted a vigil and peace march in her honor.

They walked from the Little Village arch at 26th and Albany to the location where Chacon's body was found.