Little Village residents hold peace march against increasing violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents of Little Village say violence has taken over, and they are frustrated. Since last Saturday, two people were killed less than a mile from one another.

In the last month, Little Village residents and leaders met with police to express their frustration, and this Saturday, they took that frustration to the streets and held a peace march.

Heavy hearts lined the pavement near 26th and Albany.

"All the effort we put just destroyed by the violence, then we have to react to that," said Baltazar Enriquez, with the Little Village Community Council. "The violence is taking over our neighborhood, and that's why we decided to organize this peace march, to show them that this is our neighborhood, and this is our community."

Those on the march stood strong with emotion but no fear.

"If we allow this to take over our image, then we will be known as a violent neighborhood," he said. "We will be known as a dangerous neighborhood."

They're hoping to tackle the violence in the neighborhood with the help of police from the 10th District.

"We came up with a strategy of having block meetings," Enriquez said. "And in those block meetings, having police officers come without a uniform. Be like part of us."

Police say this week, two people were killed in Little Village. On Monday, Christian Covarrubias, 25, was shot and killed outside a bakery near 26th and Sawyer. Last Saturday night, a 17-year-old and 22-year-old Brandon Alcaraz were shot near 25th and Trumbull. Alcaraz died.

No arrests have been made.

"Each one of us has a part to play to create peace in the neighborhood," said Father Tom Boharic of Mother of the Americas Catholic Church.

Boharic's church is just blocks away. While he has not experienced violence firsthand, he has walked with those who have. He walked with them on Saturday as well. And he is holding out hope.

"My hope for Little Village, my hope for the community, is reconciliation," he said. "My hope is that people can walk from one side of Little Village to the other side without being in fear."

Enriquez says residents are building more trust by talking with police at the block meetings.