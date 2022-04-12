Little Village mural honors 8-year-old Melissa Ortega, who was shot and killed in January

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Pilsen artist has painted a massive mural to remember the life of Melissa Ortega, the 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Little Village back in January.

The mural by artist Milton Coronado features a smiling Melissa in front of flowers and a rainbow. It features a partial verse from the Gospels in Spanish: "El Reino de Dios es de los que son como niños," or, "The Kingdom of God belongs to those who are like these children."

It was painted on the side of a building at 26th Street and Keeler Avenue.

The artist says he hopes the mural signifies peace, and call to put the guns down and never to let something like the shooting that claimed Melissa's life happen again.

Melissa was shot and killed while walking and holding her mother's hand on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 22, on 26th Street near Komensky Avenue.

Emilio Corripio, 16, is charged as an adult with first-degree murder and other counts. Police said Corripio, a self-admitted Latin Kings gang member, saw two people flashing signs for the rival Two-Six gang at the corner of 26th and Komensky.

That's when Guzman drove into a nearby alley and stopped his cab, and Corripio got out and walked back to the corner of 26th and Komensky, where he took out a gun and started shooting at the two rival gang members, hitting one of them in the back. He also shot Melissa in the head, prosecutors allege.

Also charged is 27-year-old Xavier Guzman, who is accused of being the getaway driver.