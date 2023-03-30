Watch CBS News
Local News

Little Village Lawndale High School students to hold walkout, march against Paul Vallas

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Little Village Lawndale High School students holding walkout, march against Vallas
Little Village Lawndale High School students holding walkout, march against Vallas 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Students at Little Village Lawndale High School plan to walk out and march against Paul Vallas Thursday afternoon.

Back in 2001, parents and community leaders held a 19-day hunger strike -- demanding CPS build a new high school that had been promised by the Chicago Board of Education when Vallas was serving as chief.

Vallas resigned later that year.

Money was eventually approved for the Little Village Lawndale High School, which opened in the fall of 2005.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 30, 2023 / 7:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.