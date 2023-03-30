Little Village Lawndale High School students to hold walkout, march against Paul Vallas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Students at Little Village Lawndale High School plan to walk out and march against Paul Vallas Thursday afternoon.

Back in 2001, parents and community leaders held a 19-day hunger strike -- demanding CPS build a new high school that had been promised by the Chicago Board of Education when Vallas was serving as chief.

Vallas resigned later that year.

Money was eventually approved for the Little Village Lawndale High School, which opened in the fall of 2005.