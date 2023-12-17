Families decorate "Justice Tree" in Chicago to honor relatives lost to violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pictures of loved ones lost to violence are now hanging from a "Justice Tree" set up on Sunday by the Little Village Community Council and the Mothers and Families United for Justice Committee of Chicago.

Their goal was to spread cheer to loved ones, and to shed light on how many of these families are still waiting for justice, including Milinda Abdallah.

Her son, Jacob, was lost to gun violence in 2019, and this year she lost her daughter-in-law, Perla, during a hit-and-run.

"We shouldn't be having to put our children's faces on a Christmas tree for remembrance and justice. They should be here with us on this holiday, decorating a tree with us. I wish one of the presents under the tree would be a present with them in it, but we know that won't happen either," Abdallah said.

The family asks anyone with information to reach out to the Cook County Crime Stoppers or the Little Village Community Council