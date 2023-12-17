Watch CBS News
Local News

Families decorate "Justice Tree" in Chicago to honor relatives lost to violence

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

"Justice Tree" helps remember loved ones lost to violence
"Justice Tree" helps remember loved ones lost to violence 00:53

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pictures of loved ones lost to violence are now hanging from a "Justice Tree" set up on Sunday by the Little Village Community Council and the Mothers and Families United for Justice Committee of Chicago.

Their goal was to spread cheer to loved ones, and to shed light on how many of these families are still waiting for justice, including Milinda Abdallah.

Her son, Jacob, was lost to gun violence in 2019, and this year she lost her daughter-in-law, Perla, during a hit-and-run.

"We shouldn't be having to put our children's faces on a Christmas tree for remembrance and justice. They should be here with us on this holiday, decorating a tree with us. I wish one of the presents under the tree would be a present with them in it, but we know that won't happen either," Abdallah said.

The family asks anyone with information to reach out to the Cook County Crime Stoppers or the Little Village Community Council

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on December 17, 2023 / 5:42 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.