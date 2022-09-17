Police search for vehicle that struck two people riding scooter in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle in connection to a hit-and-run in Little Village earlier this month.

Police said on Sept. 5, two individuals were riding a GOTRAX electric scooter, in the 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 8:03 p.m., when they were struck by a black 2019 Kia Soul.

The victims suffered serious injuries including broken bones, according to police.

The vehicle momentarily stopped due to the GOTRAX electric scooter being stuck under the vehicle but then fled southbound on Kedzie Avenue without rendering aid or providing information.

Chicago Police Department

The Major Accident Investigation Unit encourages anyone that may have any information about the crash to contact the investigative unit at 312-745-4521.

Tipsters are asked to Reference: RD# JF-384421 Alert #608-22-010