Little Village Discount Mall vendors planning caravan to pause construction, eviction

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's been a lot of limbo over a discount mall in Little Village and today vendors will push to halt construction on upgrades.

Proposed renderings from Novak construction show improvements to the mall.

The construction company signed a lease for one of the two mall operators.

Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez (25th) and the committee of discount mall vendors plan to host a 70-vehicle caravan to the doors of Novak construction.

They want to pause construction permits until they have an agreement saying there won't be evictions at the end of the month.

First published on March 16, 2023 / 8:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

