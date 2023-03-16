Little Village Discount Mall vendors planning caravan to pause construction, eviction
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's been a lot of limbo over a discount mall in Little Village and today vendors will push to halt construction on upgrades.
Proposed renderings from Novak construction show improvements to the mall.
The construction company signed a lease for one of the two mall operators.
Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez (25th) and the committee of discount mall vendors plan to host a 70-vehicle caravan to the doors of Novak construction.
They want to pause construction permits until they have an agreement saying there won't be evictions at the end of the month.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.