Little Village Discount Mall vendors planning caravan to pause construction, eviction

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's been a lot of limbo over a discount mall in Little Village and today vendors will push to halt construction on upgrades.

Proposed renderings from Novak construction show improvements to the mall.

The construction company signed a lease for one of the two mall operators.

Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez (25th) and the committee of discount mall vendors plan to host a 70-vehicle caravan to the doors of Novak construction.

They want to pause construction permits until they have an agreement saying there won't be evictions at the end of the month.