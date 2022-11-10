Little Village residents want CPD to investigate unsolved cases

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Community members in Little Village are calling for reform of Chicago police's homicide department.

They stood outside of the police station on Grand and Armitage on Wednesday, holding pictures of loved ones whose murders are unsolved. Community groups want the department to reach out to the FBI or ATF for help in solving cases.

They said police ignore victims, witnesses and even evidence, especially when community members do not speak English.

"Listen, we understand that the detectives have a lot of cases, overrun with cases. but you know what, we want to work with detectives. And if we have information to a case, we want them to look at it," said Little Village resident Elizabeth Ramirez, founder of Parents for Peace and Justice.

Community members met with a lieutenant of the department on Wednesday to discuss any updates in unsolved cases. They're calling for similar meetings each month.