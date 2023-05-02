Drivers, 9 students injured in crash involving school bus in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A head-on crash involving a school bus was reported in Little Village Tuesday.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the crash took place in the 3100 block of South Kedzie Avenue and left 17 people injured.

Police said an SUV, traveling southbound, attempted to pass a semi truck and went into oncoming traffic. The SUV then hit the school bus traveling northbound.

Two drivers were taken to local hospitals in serious to critical condition. Nine students, between the ages of 16 and 18, were injured, but did not suffer serious injuries.

There were also adults on the bus who were injured, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The victims were taken to Stroger Hospital and Saint Anthony Hospital.

Police said the driver of the SUV was issued citations for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving on a revoked license.