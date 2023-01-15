Watch CBS News
2 seriously injured in Little Village apartment fire

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were seriously hurt after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Little Italy Sunday morning.

Clouds of smoke can be seen pouring out of the building near Bishop and Polk as dozens of firefighters work to contain the blaze around 1 a.m.

Both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital including a 77-year-old man in grave condition and a 71-year-old woman in critical condition.

It's not clear how the fire started. 

First published on January 15, 2023 / 7:04 AM

