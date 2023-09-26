Watch CBS News
'Little Amal' makes a big impression in Chicago as a symbol of human rights

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

'Little Amal' makes a big impression in Chicago as a symbol of human rights
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Thursday, a massive puppet that travels the world will make its first stop in Chicago.

"Little Amal" is a 12-foot-tall puppet and a symbol of human rights.

She will be in the city through September 30th.

Her first stop is at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

CBS Chicago Team
First published on September 26, 2023 / 6:22 PM

