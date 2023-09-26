'Little Amal' makes a big impression in Chicago as a symbol of human rights
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Thursday, a massive puppet that travels the world will make its first stop in Chicago.
"Little Amal" is a 12-foot-tall puppet and a symbol of human rights.
She will be in the city through September 30th.
Her first stop is at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater.
Check out this link to look at all the stops the puppet is making.
