Lisle police looking for person responsible for deadly hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lisle police are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian and then left him to die in the middle of the road.

Police were called to the intersection of Ogden and Yackley around 5:45 Monday morning where they found a man lying unresponsive on the pavement.

The man was rushed to the hospital but later died. Police don't have a description of the vehicle that hit him.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE September 12, 2022 Lisle Police Department 5040 Lincoln Avenue Lisle, Illinois 60532 Contact:... Posted by Lisle Police Department on Monday, September 12, 2022