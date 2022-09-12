Lisle police looking for person responsible for deadly hit-and-run
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lisle police are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian and then left him to die in the middle of the road.
Police were called to the intersection of Ogden and Yackley around 5:45 Monday morning where they found a man lying unresponsive on the pavement.
The man was rushed to the hospital but later died. Police don't have a description of the vehicle that hit him.
