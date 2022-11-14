Watch CBS News
Lisle Police Department donating unclaimed bikes to charity

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Lisle Police Department is donating dozens of unclaimed bikes to a local charity.

More than 50 bikes have been sitting at the police station for six-months or longer, without anyone coming to claim them.

Lisle police posted on Facebook that any owners had until Monday to grab the bicycles. The unclaimed bikes will be given to a non-profit for repairs, and then donated to charity. 

First published on November 14, 2022 / 9:32 AM

