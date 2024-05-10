Suburban Chicago Police Chief Kevin Licko stepping down after employee complaint

Watch CBS News
By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Lisle, Ill. (CBS)—The police chief of west suburban Lisle is stepping down amid an investigation.

The village says Kevin Licko has been on leave since February and will officially retire in October.

An employee complaint led to an investigation looking into Licko's conduct.

The results of that investigation have not been determined. However, the village says they came to an agreement with Licko that he would step down.

The village board has named Deputy Chief Tim Dempsey as Lisle's temporary chief of police until a permanent replacement is selected.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer at CBS 2 Chicago. Formerly of the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com, and Sportskeeda.

First published on May 10, 2024 / 8:29 AM CDT

