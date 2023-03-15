Burglars break into liquor stores in Avondale, Belmont Cragin

Police search for burglars who broke into two liquor stores

Police search for burglars who broke into two liquor stores

Police search for burglars who broke into two liquor stores

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are searching for a pair of burglars who broke into two liquor stores early Tuesday morning in Belmont Cragin and Avondale.

Around 2:45 a.m., two men wearing ski masks used bolt cutters to get inside the Central Extra Value Liquor store on Central Avenue, between George Street an Wellington Avenue, where they stole alcohol and cash from unlocked registers.

About an hour later, they hit the Binny's Beverage Depot on Diversey Avenue between Pulaski Road and Harding Avenue.

Police said the burglars were wearing ski masks, hoodies, dark blue jeans, and gloves with a skeleton design.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394.

Police also recommended businesses take the following steps:

Be aware of this crime and alert nearby businesses.

Do not try to rationalize or confront offenders as it could lead to possible injury

If possible, use ArmorPlast, an unbreakable shield that fits over existing glass

Ensure that existing surveillance cameras are functional and recording

Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender

