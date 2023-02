CHICAGO (CBS) -- New pictures released on Thursday of the three lion cubs at the Lincoln Park Zoo.

The zoo said their little ears are starting to unfold. The cubs are now five-and-a-half weeks old.

Another #LionWatch update – ears! The lion cubs’ little ears have begun to unfold and show more clearly. The cubs continue to nurse and get all of their nutrients from Zari, also resulting in perfectly round and growing kitten bellies. pic.twitter.com/CJnV2BgazW — Lincoln Park Zoo (@lincolnparkzoo) February 16, 2023