Lincolnwood Elementary classes resume after gun magazine recovered from student

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Students at an Evanston school return to class after it was placed on lockdown Wednesday when a handgun magazine was found in a student's backpack.

Police rushed to Lincolnwood Elementary after an 8-year-old boy told his teacher he had the firearm ammunition in his bag. There was no gun.

Police took the magazine - but said there were no threats, and the boy did not intend to cause any harm.

First published on April 19, 2023 / 9:13 AM

