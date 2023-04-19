Lincolnwood Elementary classes resume after gun magazine recovered from student
EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Students at an Evanston school return to class after it was placed on lockdown Wednesday when a handgun magazine was found in a student's backpack.
Police rushed to Lincolnwood Elementary after an 8-year-old boy told his teacher he had the firearm ammunition in his bag. There was no gun.
Police took the magazine - but said there were no threats, and the boy did not intend to cause any harm.
