Lincoln Square Ravenswood Women's Day Market returns Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You're invited to sip, shop, and support women-led businesses on the Northwest Side.

The second annual Lincoln Square Ravenswood Women's Day Market is back.

It's showcasing more than 50 women-owned businesses in the Chicago area.

The event runs today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Artifact Events near Montrose and Ravenswood Avenue. 

March 12, 2023

