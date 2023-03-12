Lincoln Square Ravenswood Women's Day Market returns Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You're invited to sip, shop, and support women-led businesses on the Northwest Side.
The second annual Lincoln Square Ravenswood Women's Day Market is back.
It's showcasing more than 50 women-owned businesses in the Chicago area.
The event runs today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Artifact Events near Montrose and Ravenswood Avenue.
