Lincoln Square, Ravenswood Apple Fest continues Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lincoln Square, Ravenswood Apple Fest continues Sunday morning.
More than 50 vendors will be lined up on Lincoln Avenue between Lawrence and Wilson from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
You'll find any apple-based food you can think of along with art and other handmade items.
Admission is free but there is a $5 suggested donation.
Money raised will support beautification projects in the neighborhood.
