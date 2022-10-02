CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lincoln Square, Ravenswood Apple Fest continues Sunday morning.

More than 50 vendors will be lined up on Lincoln Avenue between Lawrence and Wilson from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

You'll find any apple-based food you can think of along with art and other handmade items.

Admission is free but there is a $5 suggested donation.

Money raised will support beautification projects in the neighborhood.