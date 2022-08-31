Lincoln Square neighbors say metal plate covering hole from Peoples Gas project is ruining their quality of life

Lincoln Square residents say Peoples Gas project is undermining their quality of life

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some North Side residents say they are suffering through sleepless nights and earth-shaking days as a result of a gas main replacement project in their neighborhood.

The project has been going on for weeks on Western Avenue near Lincoln Square. And as CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Wednesday, the disruption is now in its second round.

People who live near the intersection of Western and Wilson avenues say the problems are the result of a metal plate that covers a big hole in the street. They say it is already loud enough in the area without it – and now with cars and trucks speeding over the metal plate constantly, it is almost too much to take.

The neighbors have been experiencing the noise 24 hours a day, for weeks.

"It's like an earthquake happening multiple times a day," said Sarah Powers, who lives in a second-floor corner apartment that overlooks the intersection.

The metal plate that all the cars and trucks are running over is covering a hole dug up by Peoples Gas crews in July.

Powers says it's even worse at night.

"There's the boom of the plates, and then there's also the shaking that accompanies it," she said.

A People Gas spokesperson confirms the hole and plate are part of an ongoing gas main replacement project.

The project began last year and stopped. The hole was filled – only to be dug up again this summer.

"Two of my neighbors have moved out – like they just can't take it anymore," Powers said.

The neighbors' concerns are documented. In October 2021, two other residents sent emails to Ald. Matt Martin (47th) about the disruption – including pictures of cracked drywall that a resident claims was due to the booms.

Powers and her partner, who work from home, have expressed their concerns to Peoples Gas – asking how long this will go on.

"Their concerns are valid," said Peoples Gas spokesman David Schwartz. "We absolutely understand their frustration."

Schwartz said even though crews aren't currently working near the hole, it was necessary to dig and cover it – in part for cost purposes. The cost of such projects affects customer bills, Schwartz said.

Schwartz added that other means of handling the project would have made more noise, and also would have taken longer.

But he says Peoples Gas is working on a way to ease the noise until the hole is filled.

"What we're now doing is working with the City of Chicago on a plan to reroute traffic around the plates so that traffic no longer rolls over them," Schwartz said. "In addition, we have started working longer hours in order to finish work at this location quicker."

The goal is to get it done by Sept. 30.

But that traffic reroute takes city permission, and Ald. Martin – who is also concerned about the issue – says the city Department of Transportation kicked it to the Chicago Transit Authority for approval weeks ago because of a bus terminal next to the Western Avenue Brown Line stop about a block north.

Martin said CDOT is still waiting for that approval from the CTA, and it has been weeks.