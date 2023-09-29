Lincoln Square Apple Fest expanding this year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the warm weather this weekend, it might not feel like fall yet, but one Chicago neighborhood is celebrating the fall season in a big way.

Lincoln Square is hosting its annual Apple Fest, featuring everything from apple cider to apple pies and, of course, lots to do for the little ones.

This year Apple Fest is expanding along Lincoln Avenue from Lawrence to Sunnyside.

Expect a lot of street closures if driving in the area. Festival goers can also take the Brown Line to Western Avenue.

The festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.