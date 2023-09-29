Watch CBS News
Local News

Lincoln Square Apple Fest expanding this year

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Lincoln Square Apple Fest expanding this year
Lincoln Square Apple Fest expanding this year 00:33

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the warm weather this weekend, it might not feel like fall yet, but one Chicago neighborhood is celebrating the fall season in a big way. 

Lincoln Square is hosting its annual Apple Fest, featuring everything from apple cider to apple pies and, of course, lots to do for the little ones. 

This year Apple Fest is expanding along Lincoln Avenue from Lawrence to Sunnyside. 

Expect a lot of street closures if driving in the area. Festival goers can also take the Brown Line to Western Avenue. 

The festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 29, 2023 / 6:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.