Lincoln Park Zoo mourns loss of Ricko the Rhino

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sad news from the Lincoln Park Zoo: One of the star attractions, Ricko the Rhino, has died.

The 25-year-old male eastern black rhinoceros has been at the zoo since 2009.

He died from an acute illness, zoo officials said.

Zookeepers said he loved interacting with them during training and was a fan favorite at the zoo.