Lincoln Park Zoo honored for animal welfare and conservation efforts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lincoln Park Zoo has been recognized for animal welfare and conservation efforts.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums has again accredited the zoo at its annual conference, meaning it's running at the highest standards of animal welfare and care.

The zoo has maintained this status since 1976.

"AZA is without a doubt the gold standard in animal care. On behalf of the entire zoo, I'm proud to say we've once again received this accolade acknowledging our dedication to the advancement of animal care, education, science, and conservation," said Lincoln Park Zoo president and CEO Dr. Megan Ross. "I'm grateful to every staff member continuously working to create and maintain this incredible space at the forefront of animal welfare."

Meantime, the zoo earned the association's William G. Conway International Conservation Award for its work with gorillas and chimpanzees from the Congo Basin.