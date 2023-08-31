Lincoln Park Zoo launches program to help those with dementia

Lincoln Park Zoo launches program to help those with dementia

Lincoln Park Zoo launches program to help those with dementia

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Lincoln Park Zoo provides a fun and educational experience for its visitors.

Now, it's also helping a unique population: people with dementia, as well as their family, friends, and caregivers.

The zoo announced its memory enrichment program. Dementia patients can connect with wildlife at the zoo and be part of a special community.

Bill Green, the Lincoln Park Zoo's accessibility and inclusion manager, joined CBS 2 on Thursday to talk about the new program and how it helps people with dementia.